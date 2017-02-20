Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.