Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.
Joe Ledford, Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

Metro-East News

Battling the Caseyville house fire

Terry Bell, deputy chief of the Caseyville Fire Department, talks about Monday morning's fire at 520 South Main. No one was injured but traffic was diverted off Illinois 157 as firefighters fought the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

Cat saved from Caseyville house fire

A cat was saved Monday morning during a house fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville IL. The cat was put in a carrier while firefighters from four districts battled the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Body found in woods in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County, IL Sheriff’s Department said a man who was cutting wood near the Dupo IL Levee found a man’s body about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about 75 yards off Illinois 3 and south of Cahokia, IL in St. Clair County, IL near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois.

