A wet, warm Tuesday awaits the metro-east

Tuesday brings the metro-east something it hasn’t seen in a while: rain.
Overnight rain is expected to continue until the early afternoon. Your commute could include some more fog. Temperatures will continue to be much warmer than usual for late February, but don’t expect much sun.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Today ... Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Patchy fog between 9am and 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tonight ... Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Wednesday ... Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday ... A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Comments