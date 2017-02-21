Another metro-east lottery player hits the jackpot

With a quick check of her cellphone, Jackie Pleimann found out that she had hit it big.
Using the Illinois Lottery app on her smartphone, Pleimann, 29, discovered that she had a winning “Powerball” ticket from the Feb. 11 drawing. Pleimann’s ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 5, 9, 17, 37, 64 with the Powerball number being 2. Pleimann told lottery officials that she planned to pay off student loans with her winnings.
“I play ‘Powerball’ once or twice a month, and I always buy Quick Pick tickets,” Pleimann said.
She bought her ticket at Phillips 66, 1000 N. Route 3 in Waterloo. The business will receive a $500 bonus for selling a winning ticket.
“Powerball” is a national large jackpot game. Tickets cost $2 each and jackpots start at $40 million. Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.
Pleimann’s victory is the latest in a string of wins by metro-east lottery players. A Collinsville convenience store earlier this month sold a “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket worth $1.15 million, the winner of which who has yet to come forward. A Belleville man won $100,000 on an instant game, while a Granite City man won $75,000 playing an instant game.
