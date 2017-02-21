Legendary rock, country stars to perform at Illinois State Fair

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was announced Tuesday as one of the headline music acts for this summer’s grandstand lineup at the Illinois State Fair.
John Mellencamp, a 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, was one of five acts announced by organizers. He will play on the final night of the fair, which runs from Aug. 10-20 in Springfield. One of the founders of Farm Aid, Mellencamp has been performing for more than 40 years. He has produced 22 top-40 hits and has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning one.
Country music legends Alabama will play Aug. 16. The band has 43 No. 1 hits, including a string of 21 in a row at one point. The trio has sold more than 75 million records, which makes them one of the best-selling bands of all-time. Country artist Neal McCoy will open for Alabama.
Pop star Jason Derulo will headline Aug. 17. He has already sold more than 50 million singles. He was named Songwriter of the Year by BMI in 2001 and has written songs for Lil Wayne, Pitbull and others.
Heavy metal act Five Finger Death Punch will perform Aug. 19. Country singer Chase Rice will headline Aug. 11. Other acts will be named at a later date.
Ticket prices range between $17 and $62. The Mellencamp appearance is the most expensive with tickets costing between $42 and $62. The fair will offer “State Side Party” tickets, which cost an additional $30 and include access to a pre-show party that includes a food buffet, beer and wine for purchase, giveaways and early entry into the concert. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.
