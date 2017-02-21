Drew Peterson transferred from state custody to federal custody

Drew Peterson, the former Chicago-area cop whose case became a made-for-TV movie, is no longer in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections but is in federal custody, according to WGN.
IDOC spokeswoman Nicole Wilson released the following statement to WGN:
“Drew Peterson has been transferred out of IDOC custody. For safety and security purposes, the IDOC does not discuss details concerning the placement of offenders who are transferred under the terms of the Interstate Compact Agreement.”
It wasn’t immediately clear why Peterson was transferred to federal custody. His current location wasn’t immediately known Tuesday. He had been held at Menard Correctional Center in Chester.
The 62-year-old Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. He is scheduled for parole in 2047, but in July he was sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison for plotting to kill the prosecutor who convicted him.
Savio’s death was initially deemed accidental. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow reopened the case after the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson, his 23-year-old fourth wife. Drew Peterson was never charged in her disappearance but told the informant he worried that Glasgow would eventually do so.
The disappearance of Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, remains unsolved.
