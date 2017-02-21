Islamic Foundation ‘deplores’ vandalism at Jewish cemetery

The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis on Tuesday released a statement saying it stood with the Jewish community after the vandalism at the Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery.
“We as a Muslim community strongly deplore the incident of vandalism and hate against (the) Jewish community and stand with them in this difficult time as they are also dealing with bomb threats to eight to 10 centers all over the country,” said Helal Ekramuddin, the Islamic foundation chairman.
Chesed Shel Emeth, a University City, Mo. cemetery that was founded in the late 1800s, was hit by vandals during the weekend.
Hundreds of headstones were knocked down or vandalized. Police were reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to find out who was responsible.
