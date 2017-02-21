Taking on Trump's travel ban

The judiciary is the new front line: A group of lawyers scramble to get their clients into the country, while preparing a legal challenge to Trump’s immigration ban.
Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

Chris Eckert, president, Eckert's Inc., talks about the anxiety that goes along with an early warming trend for fruit and vegetable growers. A continuing stretch of warmer-than-usual weather has homeowners and growers worried their plants will blossom, only to be harmed if the mercury drops again.

Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.

Battling the Caseyville house fire

Terry Bell, deputy chief of the Caseyville Fire Department, talks about Monday morning's fire at 520 South Main. No one was injured but traffic was diverted off Illinois 157 as firefighters fought the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

Cat saved from Caseyville house fire

A cat was saved Monday morning during a house fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville IL. The cat was put in a carrier while firefighters from four districts battled the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. No one was hurt in the blaze.

