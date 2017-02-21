Taking on Trump's travel ban

Nancy Burk talks about her daughter Kelly's struggle with an eating disorder and how Kelly's death led to the creation of the Something for Kelly Foundation, which works to educate and spread awareness regarding eating disorders, especially in schoolchildren ages 6 to 12.
Belleville News-Democrat Student of the Week Katie Lochhead, a second-year master's student at SIUE pursuing a master's degree in fine arts in drawing, talks about her artwork. She was the only student whose work was selected for inclusion in the Louis Sullivan exhibit at the Edwardsville Arts Center, in Edwardsville, IL.
Chris Eckert, president, Eckert's Inc., talks about the anxiety that goes along with an early warming trend for fruit and vegetable growers. A continuing stretch of warmer-than-usual weather has homeowners and growers worried their plants will blossom, only to be harmed if the mercury drops again.
The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.
Most people think that a bit of summer rain might help alleviate allergies by washing away pollen and mold, but sometimes violent thunderstorms can actually aggravate allergy or asthma symptoms. A doctor discusses a phenomenon known as thunderstorm-related asthma.
Terry Bell, deputy chief of the Caseyville Fire Department, talks about Monday morning's fire at 520 South Main. No one was injured but traffic was diverted off Illinois 157 as firefighters fought the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
A cat was saved Monday morning during a house fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville IL. The cat was put in a carrier while firefighters from four districts battled the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. No one was hurt in the blaze.