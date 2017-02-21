Belleville man charged with shooting dog in the head

A 30-year-old Belleville man faces two charges and time in prison for allegedly shooting a dog, Lucy, in the head, killing her.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly charged Christopher M. Beasley of the 200 block of North 11th Street with aggravated cruelty to an animal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Beasley had previously been convicted of a felony for domestic battery.
Cory M. Clark, Beasley’s former roommate, said the small 17-year-old Coton de Tulear dog belonged to another roommate. The rental home where the three were living had a home surveillance system installed inside, Clark said, which captured video of the Jan. 28 killing.
Beasley was in custody Tuesday in the St. Clair County Jail on $95,000 bond.
Clark said Beasley hadn’t shown aggression toward the dog before, and tried to convince Clark the killing was an accident.
“I told him I can’t cover it up, and everything unfolded then. He knew sooner or later he was going to have to pay for what he did,” Clark said. “(My roommate) lost her best friend.”
Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class 4 felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon is a Class 3 felony. Beasley faces two to 10 years in prison if found guilty, according to the state’s attorney.
