Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office
Constituents held a “Hands off Obamacare” rally outside Rep. Mike Bost’s Belleville, IL, office Tuesday afternoon to oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and Citizen Action Illinois oppose the repeal of the law, which has come to be known as Obamacare. The rallies were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at both Bost’s Carbondale, IL, office at 300 E. Main St. and Bost’s Belleville, IL, office at 23 Public Square, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.dholtmann@bnd.com