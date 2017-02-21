Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

Constituents held a “Hands off Obamacare” rally outside Rep. Mike Bost’s Belleville, IL, office Tuesday afternoon to oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and Citizen Action Illinois oppose the repeal of the law, which has come to be known as Obamacare. The rallies were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at both Bost’s Carbondale, IL, office at 300 E. Main St. and Bost’s Belleville, IL, office at 23 Public Square, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.

A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

The fossilized remains of new horse-sized dinosaur "Timurlengia euotica" reveal how the Tyrannosaurus rex and its close relatives became top predators, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The finding in Uzbekistan revealed a tyrannosaur with many of the T. rex's characteristics – but not its size. The new tyrannosaur has basically the same brain as T. rex but it's smaller in body, indicating that tyrannosaurs grew smarter before they got bigger. Here is a look of the cast of the T. rex featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s exhibition “Last American Dinosaurs.”

Battling the Caseyville house fire

Terry Bell, deputy chief of the Caseyville Fire Department, talks about Monday morning's fire at 520 South Main. No one was injured but traffic was diverted off Illinois 157 as firefighters fought the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

