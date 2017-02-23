Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

Unch's Bar and Grill restaurant and eatery in Cahokia, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, serves fish, ribeye steaks, fried chicken, and more.
Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

Collinsville IL Middle School in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO changed its cellphone policy, banning students from using their phones during the school day. Principal Kimberly Jackson said electronic devices have become distracting and pose a potential safety risk because they can be used to bully students or send explicit messages.

Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center

Jason Speedy, general manager of the Edwardsville Amazon Fulfillment Center, speaks as students are surprised with 50 Fire tablets at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's East St. Louis Center. Amazon's donation is intended to help Project Success enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Project Success serves children 5 through 14 who are in protective care and offers after-school tutoring, music and dance, summer camp, field trips, athletics and more.

Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

During the Belleville, IL, District 118 School Board meeting, Kelly Harter was chosen to be Westhaven Elementary School's new principal starting July 1. Harter is currently the dean of students at West Junior High School in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Some of her students were in the audience during Tuesday's meeting and each gave Harter a hug after the board voted on her new position.

Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

Constituents held a “Hands off Obamacare” rally outside Rep. Mike Bost’s Belleville, IL, office Tuesday afternoon to oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and Citizen Action Illinois oppose the repeal of the law, which has come to be known as Obamacare. The rallies were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at both Bost’s Carbondale, IL, office at 300 E. Main St. and Bost’s Belleville, IL, office at 23 Public Square, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.

