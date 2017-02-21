O’Fallon police warn public about unauthorized solicitors

Police are warning residents about unauthorized solicitors telling residents their energy supply contracts are expiring soon.
In a post to social media Tuesday, the O’Fallon Police Department said they have received multiple calls from concerned residents, who say solicitors from a company called Constellation Energy have claimed their Municipal Aggregation Contract with Home Field Energy is expiring soon. The contract is not set to expire until June 2019 and rates will not change in that time, police said.
Constellation Energy does not have a permit to solicit in O’Fallon and the department said they would not approve permits for the company this year.
All authorized solicitors wear a green pocket lanyard around their necks with an O’Fallon city permit.
If a solicitor is not wearing one of the lanyards, contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.
