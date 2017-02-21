Police officer involved in south St. Louis shooting

One person died after a police officer-involved shooting at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 4000 block of California, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Sam Dotson.
Officers from the department’s special operations and SWAT units were serving three search warrants on the same block when the shooting occurred. Police knocked on the door of one residence and used a battering ram to open the door when no one responded. When they forced the door open, a suspect shot once at the officers. Officers tossed a flash-bang into the house and the suspect fired another shot.
A 40-year-old officer fired back and struck the suspect, a 63-year-old male. Dotson said it was unclear how many times the officer fired his weapon.
The suspect was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. No officers were injured and the other two search warrants were served safely.
Police were searching the homes for drugs and guns and had been investigating the cases for more than six months, Dotson said. Authorities are investigating seven other individuals who lived in the houses.
The police chief had a brief press conference after the shooting.
Comments