Familiar weather pattern for the metro-east on Wednesday

What is becoming a familiar weather pattern is expected to play out again Wednesday in the metro-east.
The morning commute will have some fog as the region is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Once the fog lifts, we’ll be treated to another sun-filled day with highs reaching 76 with calm wins.
Here’s a look at what the National Weather Service sees happening in the metro-east over the next week:
Today ... Widespread fog, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 11 mph.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night ... A slight chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday ... A chance of rain showers and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
