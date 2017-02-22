Man involved in Easter shooting near Belleville sent to prison

An East St. Louis man convicted of an Easter morning shooting near Belleville was sent to prison on Tuesday.
Randi D. Johnson, 30, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge Robert Haida during a hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court. Johnson was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm at the end of a four-day trial in January. Johnson could have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on either of the Class X felonies. He was not eligible for probation.
Johnson surrendered at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department hours after a shooting that took place in the 1900 block of Chevy Drive off Green Mount Road near Belleville’s east side on the morning of March 27, 2016.
Prosecutors said Johnson’s acts were premeditated after he went to his girlfriend’s house Easter morning. Prosecutors said Johnson went to the residence and found a man inside the house. Johnson returned about 20 minutes later with a gun.
Johnson was convicted of shooting at a nearby vehicle upon his return to the residence. The vehicle had two occupants. A female inside the vehicle was shot in the thigh, while a man inside the vehicle was hit in the back and had glass in his eye after the shooting, which took place around 9:30 a.m.
Both shooting victims were treated and released from an area hospital on the same day of the shooting.
Johnson testified at the trial that his actions were self-defense. A jury of seven women and five men returned their verdicts after four hours of deliberations.
