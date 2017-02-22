Family Feud: ‘From Waterloo, Illinois, it’s the Shaffer family!’

They were the talk of Waterloo for months. For the last three weeknights, “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey was able to shout out the small southern Illinois town: “From Waterloo, Illinois, it’s the Shaffer family.”
A group of four sisters — Tammy Slager, Kathy Warren, Nancy Quernheim and Mary Beard — and a cousin — Bill Wirth — played the popular TV game show three times, winning their first two before bowing out on their third try. They ended up winning $20,945, including a $20,000 payday during their second win.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the family’s run with links to full episodes of the shows they were on:
Day 1 — Feb. 17, 2017
The Shaffers started out playing against the Susuni family, which was attempting to win its fifth straight game. A Susuni win would have meant a new car for the family. The Shaffers denied them, pulling off the first of two dramatic comebacks during their stay.
Day 2 — Feb. 20, 2017
Defending their championship wasn’t easy, as the Shaffers faced the Allen family of New Orleans. This time, the Shaffers needed to go to overtime before moving on to Fast Monday and a possible $20,000 prize. Quernheim and Wirth teamed up to get the family the big prize.
Day 3 — Feb. 21, 2017
The Shaffers finally ran out of magic in their third game. They were defeated by the Stone family from Atchison, Kan., getting shut out in the process.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
