Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center
Jason Speedy, general manager of the Edwardsville Amazon Fulfillment Center, speaks as students are surprised with 50 Kindle Fire tablets at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's East St. Louis Center. Amazon's donation is intended to help Project Success enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Project Success serves children 5 through 14 who are in protective care and offers after-school tutoring, music and dance, summer camp, field trips, athletics and more.