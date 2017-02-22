Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center

Jason Speedy, general manager of the Edwardsville Amazon Fulfillment Center, speaks as students are surprised with 50 Kindle Fire tablets at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's East St. Louis Center. Amazon's donation is intended to help Project Success enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Project Success serves children 5 through 14 who are in protective care and offers after-school tutoring, music and dance, summer camp, field trips, athletics and more.
Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

Chris Eckert, president, Eckert's Inc., talks about the anxiety that goes along with an early warming trend for fruit and vegetable growers. A continuing stretch of warmer-than-usual weather has homeowners and growers worried their plants will blossom, only to be harmed if the mercury drops again.

Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.

A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

The fossilized remains of new horse-sized dinosaur "Timurlengia euotica" reveal how the Tyrannosaurus rex and its close relatives became top predators, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The finding in Uzbekistan revealed a tyrannosaur with many of the T. rex's characteristics – but not its size. The new tyrannosaur has basically the same brain as T. rex but it's smaller in body, indicating that tyrannosaurs grew smarter before they got bigger. Here is a look of the cast of the T. rex featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s exhibition “Last American Dinosaurs.”

