Kids in protective custody have access to tablets thanks to a donation

On Wednesday, an after-school childcare program received a surprise donation of 50 tablets that will benefit children who are in protective custody.
The Amazon Kindle Fire tablets were dropped off at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s East St. Louis Center by Amazon Fulfillment. The new technology will be used in a program called Project Success, which serves children between the ages of 5 and 14 years old who are in protective care.
Project Success offers after-school tutoring, music and dance, summer camp, field trips, athletics and more.
Amazon Fulfillment’s gift is intended to help the program enhance its science, technology, engineering and math education. The Fire Kids Edition tablets are equipped with access to 10,000 kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games.
Comments