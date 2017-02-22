Early voting for April election begins Thursday

People will be able to begin casting their ballots for the upcoming election.
Early voting for the April 4 election begins on Thursday in Illinois.
People may vote early at county clerk’s offices such as at the St. Clair County Courthouse at 10 Public Square in Belleville, or in Madison County at the county clerk’s office at 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.
Early voting also is scheduled to take place at the East St. Louis Board of Elections Commissioners office at 301 Riverpark Drive, Suite 300. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The St. Clair County Clerk’s office is open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 3, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on March 4, March 25 and April 1.
Early voting at the Madison County Clerk’s office is scheduled to be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 through March 3, March 6 through March 10, March 13 through March 17 and April 3.
County clerks also have scheduled early voting at remote sites. For dates and times of remote early voting locations, go to madisonvotes.com or www.countyclerk.co.st-clair.il.us.
The deadline to register to vote, and vote at your assigned polling place, in the April election is March 7.
For those who miss the deadline, but still want to vote in the election, may participate in grace voting from March 8 through April 4. People will be able to go to the county clerk’s office, register to vote, but must vote at the time they register.
When registering to vote, people need two forms of identification, with one having the person’s current name and address.
The last day to apply to vote by mail is March 27 for people in the military and March 30 for civilians.
