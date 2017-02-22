Blight affecting boxwood shrubs detected in Clinton County

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers Pause

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

2:26 The EDGE defends tax incentives for new expansion project

3:29 What is The EDGE going to do with its $3.36M expansion?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:59 Here's why one mother created a foundation in memory of her daughter

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman