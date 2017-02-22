8 places to find great margaritas in the metro-east

If you can leave work early today, do it.
Restaurants around the metro-east are celebrating National Margarita Day with rock-bottom prices and never-before-heard-of flavors.
Seriously, today is the one day you’ll be able to find a beet-flavored margarita in the metro-east. But if a tangy margarita isn’t your thing, there are plenty of places to find classic flavors, too. Check out our list of eight places to find a margarita in the metro-east, though your favorite may be found at another metro-east eatery.
1. Feeling adventurous? Head to Catrina’s.
You won’t believe the flavor list at this Edwardsville restaurant. From mango and apple to carrot and spicy tomato, Catrina’s will pour up 22 flavors today for National Margarita Day. Prices for their more exotic flavors range from $5 to $8. The restaurant is also serving a classic margarita for $4. Did we mention, this restaurant has a cucumber margarita? Fresh. Find it here: 1027 Century Drive, Edwardsville, (618) 692-5522.
2. Want one that’s freshly squeezed? Try Taqueria Z.
Keep it simple and fresh at this recently opened Edwardsville eatery. The margaritas at Taqueria Z are made with fresh Exotico Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala and lime. Their classic margarita is $7. Upgrade your drink for $2 more, and try the original margarita with Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Cointreau and lime. Don’t forget to try a street taco, too. Find it here: 109 E. Park St., Edwardsville, (618) 307-5018.
3. Do you enjoy mystery? Check out Ramon’s Eldorado.
Of course, the oldest Mexican restaurant in the metro-east is serving up classic margaritas. If you’re looking for something different try a margarita known as “Ramon’s Passion.” They wouldn’t tell us the ingredients, but promised that popular purple drink will not leave customers disappointed. Classic margaritas are $4 today. Pitcher are $18. Find it here: 1711 St. Louis Rd., Collinsville, (618) 344-6435.
4. Want to go with friends? Invite them to La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant.
This place could have the best pitcher deal in town today. For $12.99, you can get a classic margarita pitcher at La Parrilla in O’Fallon. Try the chicken fajita for $7.99 while you’re there. Find it here: 1333 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, (618) 589-3344.
5. Looking for a cheap date? Swing by Margaritas.
The name says it all. Margaritas are $2 today. Enough said. Find it here: 108 E. A St., Belleville, (618) 222-7150.
6. Have a sweet tooth? Stop by Tequila Mexican Restaurant.
Try something different and go for the banana margarita ($6) at this Freeburg restaurant. Add salt to the rim for a classic combination of salty and sweet. Find it here: 341 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg, (618) 539-9820.
7. Extra thirsty today? Quench your thirst at Mi Jalapeno.
Bigger is better at this Smithton restaurant. Try a jumbo margarita (that’s 27 ounces) for $6.99. If that’s too much juice for you, classic margaritas are $4.99. Find it here: 500 S. Main St., Smithton, (618) 235-6449.
8. Not a Mexican food fan? Drink and dine at Texas RoadHouse.
If Mexican food isn’t your thing, head to Shiloh for a steak instead. The restaurant chain is known for margaritas. Grab one for $2.99 today. Find it here:1412 Central Park Circle, Shiloh, (618)-628-881.
Comments