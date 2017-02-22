Metro-East News

Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

Constituents held a “Hands off Obamacare” rally outside Rep. Mike Bost’s Belleville, IL, office Tuesday afternoon to oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and Citizen Action Illinois oppose the repeal of the law, which has come to be known as Obamacare. The rallies were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at both Bost’s Carbondale, IL, office at 300 E. Main St. and Bost’s Belleville, IL, office at 23 Public Square, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.

Metro-East News

Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

Chris Eckert, president, Eckert's Inc., talks about the anxiety that goes along with an early warming trend for fruit and vegetable growers. A continuing stretch of warmer-than-usual weather has homeowners and growers worried their plants will blossom, only to be harmed if the mercury drops again.

Metro-East News

Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

The expansion of craft beer industry in Kansas City has provided opportunities for patrons to enjoy a multitude of different hops producing specialty beers that have been crafted by Cinder Block Brewing and other breweries in Kansas City. The Royal Hops Co. is trying to provide local breweries with Missouri grown hops for a fresh and different taste. Let's just hope no one gets as drunk as Cootie Brown when enjoying them.

Editor's Choice Videos