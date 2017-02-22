Texas man pleads to trying to distribute cocaine in Southern Illinois

Thirty-nine-year Samuel Monroe pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Southern Illinois.
A release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce stated Monroe is from Houston, Texas. He was federally indicted Feb. 18, 2016, on charges that he and seven other “Houston residents participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine into the Southern District of Illinois.”
A judge will sentence him June 9. He faces 10 years to life in prison, up to $10,000 in fines and at least five years of supervised release.
When Monroe enter his plea, he agreed to forfeit his interest in the property seized in the case that includes $1,212,934 along with jewelry appraised at $72,000.
His seven co-defendants are Astin Allison, Nahum Shibeshi, Terrance Miles, Victor Johnson, Jamie Green, Rodney Smith and Dan E. Bell. They have all pleaded guilty to charges in the case.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
