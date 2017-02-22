Metro-East News

February 22, 2017 5:18 PM

Cocaine offense puts Alton man in jail for more than a decade

By Dana Rieck

A 32-year-old Alton man was sentenced Wednesday to serve more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Brian Redden was arrested in May 2016 and has remained in custody since.

He pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Nov. 9, 2016, and admitted to possessing an ounce of cocaine, more than $2,000 in cash, a digital scale and additional drug paraphernalia on May 20, 2016, in Alton.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison prosecuted the case.

