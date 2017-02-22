Centralia man sentenced in connection with 2014 gun case

A 35-year-old Centralia man was sentenced Tuesday to three-and-a-half years in prison for possessing firearms as a felon and possessing stolen firearms.
These charges come after Terrell Cleggett was investigated in connection with a Nov. 29, 2014, burglary of Buchheit’s of Centralia. In that burglary, 40 firearms and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition were stolen, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce.
Five people, four adults and one juvenile, have pleaded guilty in the burglary.
The release stated that the juvenile gave two of the stolen guns to Cleggett. Records indicated the Centralia man knew or had reason to know the guns were stolen.
“Thirty-eight of the stolen firearms were eventually recovered by law enforcement officials, including the two firearms included in the prosecution of Cleggett,” the release stated.
Cleggett will also pay a $200 fee and serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
