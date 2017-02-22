Centralia man sentenced in connection with 2014 gun case

0:53 Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center Pause

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

2:26 The EDGE defends tax incentives for new expansion project

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 Car winds up in phone store lobby