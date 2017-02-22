Cahokia alliance hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Cahokia Connections Church Alliance officials are hosting “Coffee with a Cop” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at Holy Family Church.
According to an announcement, community members are invited to attend and chat with Cahokia police officers and other people involved in the village.
Tea, coffee and cookies will be served.
The Alliance’s Facebook page states that the organization is a group “of ministers and lay people who are interested in connecting Christians and in connecting the Community of Cahokia.”
