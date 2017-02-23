Thursday’s another rerun in the weather department

On tap Thursday in the weather world is another rerun, not that many will complain.
Thursday will start out much like every other day this week with a morning drive filled with patches of fog. However, unlike earlier in the week, there is no dense fog advisory. Highs will once again zoom into the mid 70s after the sun burns through whatever fog is out there.
Enjoy the warmth as it appears more normal temperatures are on the way to the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
Today ... Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night ... A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday ... A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 10am, then a chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
