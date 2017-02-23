Metro-East News

February 23, 2017 6:47 AM

Crash closes part of state highway near Granite City

By Don O’Brien

Illinois 3 south of Interstate 270 was closed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier in the morning.

According to KMOV, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near Granite City. Police told the station that a driver was traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes when the driver’s vehicle hit another vehicle head-on. Illinois 3 from Interstate 270 to the Chain of Rocks Bridge was closed as an Illinois State Police accident-reconstruction team worked the scene.

Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

