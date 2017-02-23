Shiloh man sent to prison in sexual assault case

A Shiloh man on Wednesday was sent to prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a relative.
Donte A. Bohanna, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault, according to court documents. He was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Robert Haida. Bohanna faced up to 15 years in prison on the Class 1 felony charges.
Bohanna in January entered a guilty plea in a case that was filed in March 2016. Police said Bohanna sexually assaulted a male relative during a four-year period in 2011. The victim, who was a juvenile at the time of the abuse, told Shiloh police on March 3, 2016, that he had been sexually abused by Bohanna multiple times at several private residences in Shiloh between September 2011 and January 2015.
Bohanna told police that he was HIV-positive. A test done on the victim was negative for HIV, police said.
Five other lesser charges against Bohanna were dismissed. At the time of Bohanna’s arrest, police said they were unaware of any other victims. Bohanna has been held in the St. Clair County Jail on $500,000 bail since his March 8, 2016 arrest.
