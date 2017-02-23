Washington Park man arrested in connection with Alton bank robbery

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers Pause

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant

1:17 Wildlife center releases bald eagle in honor of slain police officer

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank