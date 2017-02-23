Washington Park man arrested in connection with Alton bank robbery

Police arrested a Washington Park man in connection with a robbery at a U.S. Bank on Tuesday, according to Lt. Jarrett Ford of the Alton Police Department.
Traveonne M. Clark, 31, is accused of robbing the bank at 1520 Washington Ave. by giving an employee a hand-written note that reportedly said he was armed with a bomb. He then stole an undisclosed amount of money.
After a brief foot chase, Clark was arrested within blocks of the bank, Ford said. He was taken to the police department and will be transported to the Madison County Jail.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons charged Clark with one count of aggravated bank robbery and one count of bank robbery, both Class 1 felonies. In Illinois, a Class 1 felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Judge Jennifer Hightower set Clark’s bond at $500,000.
