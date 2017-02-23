Break-in reported at Hofbräuhaus; unclear if anything stolen

Police say someone broke into the Hofbräuhaus under construction off Illinois 15 in Belleville on Wednesday night.
Dispatchers received an alarm call at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at the site, said Belleville Police Capt. John Moody.
Officers discovered damage to plywood and a broken lock.
They also saw a pickup speeding from the area, Moody said.
As of Thursday afternoon, investigators had not determined whether anything was taken, Moody said.
The investigation was continuing.
Anyone with information about the break-in can call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.
Developers have said they wanted to have the $12 million Hofbräuhaus open by May 1 but an opening date has not been announced. The overall project includes a proposed Hyatt Place hotel, conference center, convenience store and restaurant complex, has $47.5 million in cash and financing, according to developers.
Comments