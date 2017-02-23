Six businesses fail alcohol compliance check in Fairview Heights

Police say six businesses in Fairview Heights failed a compliance check conducted by the Fairview Heights Police Department and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission on Wednesday.
According to a Fairview Heights Police Department news release, the following businesses failed the check by selling alcohol to underage participants:
▪ Fortel’s Pizza, 10716 Lincoln Trail
▪ Randall’s Wines and Spirits, 10800 Lincoln Trail, No. 1
▪ Hooter’s, 301 Market Place, Suite C
▪ Taquerias Olvera, 341 Market Place Drive
▪ Red Robin; 6500 N. Illinois
▪ Walgreens, 6505 N. Illinois
Fifteen other business that were checked passed by refusing to sell to the underage buys, who are high school and college students supervised by officers. The compliance checks are an ongoing operation throughout the year to randomly check local businesses to make sure they are following the law. When a violation occurs the employee who failed to properly check identification of the underage participant is cited on the spot and issued a court summons.
Similar compliance checks have been conducted in recent months in O’Fallon, Collinsville and Belleville.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
