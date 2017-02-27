Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming. What else does the metro-east want?

Come on, universe. Give the metro-east its own Trader Joe’s and throw in a Costco or Giordano’s while you’re at it.
Let’s face it, driving to St. Louis to shop and eat isn’t always convenient — or fun.
That’s why the metro-east has a long list of franchise requests. Seriously, we need a Container Store. Not your thing? How about this? Imagine sinking your teeth into a juicy In-N-Out burger before heading to Bass Pro Shops on a Saturday afternoon.
If that doesn’t sound delightful, tell us what stores and restaurants you’d like to see in the metro-east.
Trader Joe’s
More about this place: Founded in California, this neighborhood grocery chain has a lot to offer. A wide range of organic products puts it on the must-have for the metro-east. Did we mention the large selection of baked goods, health food and wine?
Where you can find it now: If the drive isn’t a big deal to you, the store has four locations across the bridge, but we would love to have one in our neighborhood soon.
What are the odds: Talk of the franchise coming to the metro-east has swirled around for years. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.
Costco
More about this place: If you can’t find it at Sam’s Club, chances are Costco has it. The membership-only warehouse is popular among families when it’s time to stock up on toilet paper, paper towels and meat.
Where can you find it now: St. Louis, of course. The nearest location is on Rusty Road on the other side of the river.
What are the odds: There’s plenty of land available for the big-box store, especially in Shiloh. Who knows what will happen in the future as that community continues to grow? Let’s keep our fingers crossed in the meantime.
Bass Pro Shops
More about this place: This store offers more than just fishing gear. Hunters, outdoorsmen and thrill-seekers can’t get enough of this wilderness store.
Where you can find it now: Grab your car keys and head to St. Charles, Mo. That’s the closest location to the metro-east.
What are the odds: Don’t get your hopes up. Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to Fairview Heights later this year. If the store makes a decent profit, it’s possible more sporting goods retailers will take a closer look at metro-east.
In-N-Out Burger
More about this place: Only six states have an In-N-Out Burger, but the franchise is loved by meat-eaters around the country. The juicy burgers will leave your mouth watering for more. Delicious.
Where you can find it now: Hop on a plane and head to California, Texas, Nevada, Utah, Oregon or Arizona.
What are the odds: We can only dream.
The Cheesecake Factory
More about this place: Pick your flavor. For years, the Cheesecake Factory has delivered decadent cheesecake and flavorful meals. How does a chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake sound?
Where you can find it now: The drive isn’t terrible. Cheesecake Factory has locations at the St. Louis Galleria and Chesterfield Mall.
What are the odds: Rumors of a Madison County location were false. Head to St. Louis the next time you want to dine here.
Giordano’s
More about this place: St. Louis has Imo’s. Chicago has Giordano’s. The deep-dish pizza is famous around the world. Peppers, sausage, cheese, pepperoni ... the classic pizza toppings make Giordano’s a favorite in the Windy City.
Where you can find it now: Take a drive to Chicago.
What are the odds: Keep dreaming.
The Container Store
More about this place: Keeping your house organized is easy if you’re fan of The Container Store. Homes in the metro-east would benefit from the colorful bins and buckets available here.
Where you can find it now: Head to Brentwood Square for a day of shopping.
What are the odds: Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.
