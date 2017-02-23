Candidate challenges go to Madison County court; at least 30 write-in candidates register

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students Pause

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue

1:30 Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test