No charges against Springfield officer in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office will not press charges against a Springfield police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man in January.
According to a WICS report, State’s Attorney John Milhiser announced Thursday that his office has determined the eight shots fired by Springfield Officer John Shea were justified.
All eight of those shots, WICS wrote, hit 26-year-old Daniel Rogers.
In body-worn camera footage released Thursday, Milhiser said it’s clear Shea had a reason to believe his life was in danger as Rogers began fighting with him and grabbing for his gun.
Rogers was described as mentally ill by a family member, according to the State Journal-Register.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments