What is the harvest moon?

The "harvest moon" is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the beginning of northern fall.
Science at NASA

Metro-East News

Amazon surprises children at SIUE's East St. Louis Center

Jason Speedy, general manager of the Edwardsville Amazon Fulfillment Center, speaks as students are surprised with 50 Fire tablets at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's East St. Louis Center. Amazon's donation is intended to help Project Success enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Project Success serves children 5 through 14 who are in protective care and offers after-school tutoring, music and dance, summer camp, field trips, athletics and more.

Education

Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

During the Belleville, IL, District 118 School Board meeting, Kelly Harter was chosen to be Westhaven Elementary School's new principal starting July 1. Harter is currently the dean of students at West Junior High School in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Some of her students were in the audience during Tuesday's meeting and each gave Harter a hug after the board voted on her new position.

Metro-East News

Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

Constituents held a “Hands off Obamacare” rally outside Rep. Mike Bost’s Belleville, IL, office Tuesday afternoon to oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and Citizen Action Illinois oppose the repeal of the law, which has come to be known as Obamacare. The rallies were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at both Bost’s Carbondale, IL, office at 300 E. Main St. and Bost’s Belleville, IL, office at 23 Public Square, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.

Editor's Choice Videos