What is the harvest moon?

During the Belleville, IL, District 118 School Board meeting, Kelly Harter was chosen to be Westhaven Elementary School's new principal starting July 1. Harter is currently the dean of students at West Junior High School in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Some of her students were in the audience during Tuesday's meeting and each gave Harter a hug after the board voted on her new position.