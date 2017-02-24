February weather sets in again Friday night

A return to wintry temperatures is in the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Breezy. Partly sunny. High in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Temperature falling into the 60s in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night...Windy. Much colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Saturday...Blustery. Much colder. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. High around 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 20s.
Sunday...Partly sunny in the morning, Then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. High around 50.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, Possibly mixed with snow and sleet. Low in the mid 30s.
Monday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, Possibly mixed with snow and sleet. High in the mid 50s.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Low in the mid 40s.
Tuesday...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday night...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Low in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday...Cooler. Partly cloudy. High in the mid 50s.
