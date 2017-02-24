JCPenney to close between 130 and 140 stores nationwide

0:55 Archaeologist to discuss East St. Louis excavation Pause

2:32 Belleville mayor gives tour of City Hall renovations

7:27 Dallas Cook formally announces bid for mayor of Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:24 Granite City attorney Thomas Hildebrand apologizes, law license reinstated

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville