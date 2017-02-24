Woman allegedly stabs GM employee over affair

Alicia Turner allegedly stabbed a woman repeatedly at a Wentzville General Motors assembly plant after learning her husband was having an affair with the victim.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Turner, from Florissant, used her husband’s ID to gain access to the assembly plant.
Turner reportedly used a stun gun on the unnamed victim while she was operating a forklift — she then stabbed the woman and told her it was because of the sexual relationship she had with Turner’s husband.
KMOV wrote that as the victim screamed and ran away, Turner stabbed her in the back. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.
Nobody intervened in the attack, police told KMOV.
Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Turner turned herself in to Wentzville police headquarters at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. She was still in custody Friday afternoon after being transferred to the St. Charles County Jail.
Court documents, KMOV reported, indicate Turner has been charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.
