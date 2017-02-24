Another Southern Illinois prison has been put on lockdown

Officials put the Pinckneyville Correctional Center on lockdown Friday after an altercation between a staff member and inmate.
According to Nicole Wilson, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Corrections, both people involved were treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
Pinckneyville Correctional Center is located in Pinckneyville in Perry County.
This is the second correctional facility to go on full lockdown this week. Menard Correctional Center in Randolph County went on lockdown after an “incident” Thursday and was still under those restrictions Friday night.
Wilson said Friday evening that she had no further information to release regarding the situation at Menard.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
