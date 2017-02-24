Police hunt for suspects who fired 50 shots into Missouri home

Police are searching for three men who reportedly fired around 50 shots into a Bellefontaine Neighbors home Thursday night.
KMOV reports the house, in the 9300 block of Duenke Drive, was occupied at the time of the attack. The two men were uninjured, however.
Maureen Curtis, a neighbor on the street, told KMOV what she heard.
"Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” she said. “It almost sounded like a damn Gatling gun."
Residents on the block told KMVO that Molotov cocktails were thrown into the house’s windows. They did not ignite.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
