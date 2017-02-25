Shiloh man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

A Shiloh man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing and copying child pornography.
Bryan J. Back, 34, was charged with 30 counts of child porn. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to seven counts and was sentenced to 20 years.
Back was charged last year after Belleville police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip suggested that someone was uploading child pornography. Detectives began an investigation.
Officers executed a search warrant and seized several computers. They were later found to contain videos of adult women engaged in sexual conduct with a boy who was younger than 13, an adult man engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 13, photos of children’s unclothed pubic areas and a photo of a girl who was bound in a “sexual context,” according the charges.
