Firehouse Subs to open in Collinsville; Tavern on Main expanding

Firehouse Subs in Collinsville is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 27, at 1095 Beltline Road, said owner Hannah Lukowski.
The restaurant is anticipated to have 20 employees, said Lukowski, of Edwardsville.
The 1,885-square-foot store cost $88,000 to construct, said David Bookless, the director of Community Development for Collinsville.
Construction crews on Thursday put final touches on the restaurant. A VIP event was scheduled for Saturday, before Monday’s grand opening, Lukowski said.
Lukowski owns the Firehouse Subs in Alton. Firehouse also has locations in Fairview Heights and Granite City.
Tavern on Main to expand in Belleville
Mark Onstott, the owner of Tavern on Main, in downtown Belleville is expanding the footprint of the restaurant. The new section will serve tapas.
The tapas portion of the restaurant, which Onstott plans to call T Squared, will feature Spanish appetizers served on small plates, as well as an expansive bourbon, wine and beer selection. There also will be an area for patrons to play shuffleboard outdoors.
The expansion of the restaurant, at the intersection of Main Street and Church, and is tentatively scheduled to open on March 11.
Two doors in the tapas bar will connect it to Tavern on Main.
Onstott also owns Marco’s on Main and Shenanigan’s Restaurant in Belleville, and Eatery & Drinkery in Lebanon.
Dick’s Sporting Goods on its way
A Dick’s Sporting Goods is planned in the former Sports Authority location at Fairview City Centre, 6575 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights.
The company, based in Coraopolis, Pa., has agreed to sign a 10-year lease on the property, with an option to extend, Mike Malloy, Fairview Heights economic development director has said.
Dick’s has five stores in the St. Louis area, but this will be its first location in the metro-east.
Sports Authority closed in July after operating in the location that fronts Illinois 159 since 2014.
EDGE expansion planned
The owners of The EDGE, plan to carry out a $3.36 million expansion of their Belleville business. The Belleville City Council last week approved the site plans for the project.
Keith Schell, who owns The EDGE with his wife, Mary Dahm-Schell, plans to put in a 4D theater, an indoor track for 14 electric-powered go-karts, bumper cars, four bowling lanes, a banquet room and 90 new parking spots.
The EDGE already has five movie theaters, a restaurant, bar, laser tag arena and game room.
Keith Schell said the project is scheduled to be finished in September.
