Firehouse Subs to open in Collinsville; Tavern on Main expanding

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:52 Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

1:32 Belleville mosque holds open house

0:55 Archaeologist to discuss East St. Louis excavation