Metro-East News

February 26, 2017 6:18 AM

Umbrellas may be necessary accessory in metro-east

News-Democrat

Metro-east residents might want to keep their umbrellas handy the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, rain is in the forecast for the next four days.

Here’s a look at what to expect this week:

Today ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday ... A chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 62.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Community reception held to commemorate 100 years since East St. Louis race riots

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos