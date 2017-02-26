Umbrellas may be necessary accessory in metro-east

Metro-east residents might want to keep their umbrellas handy the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, rain is in the forecast for the next four days.
Here’s a look at what to expect this week:
Today ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday ... A chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 62.
