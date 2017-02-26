Historic St. Louis residence a house on wheels Sunday

People traveling around north St. Louis may have to do a double take on Sunday. They may not believe that they’re watching a house move down the street.
As part of the city clearing way for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new campus, Charlesetta Taylor’s 2 1/2-story brick house was moved Sunday from 2530 North Market St. to 2200 St. Louis Ave., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The Post-Dispatch reported that Taylor left everything in the home as is for the seven-tenths of a mile journey to its new location. The home dates back to 1891 and has been in Taylor’s family since 1945, the Post-Dispatch reported.
The move started at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Sunday.
Moving a house down Jefferson Ave, part of the St. Louis NGA development more details to come @stltoday pic.twitter.com/r6wpZCyJ0X— David Carson (@PDPJ) February 26, 2017
