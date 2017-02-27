County Board to vote on appointing new member

The St. Clair County Board on Monday is scheduled to vote on a replacement for Dixie Seibert, who died earlier this month.
St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern has proposed having Seibert’s widower, Paul Seibert, fill the District 10 seat until December 2018. Paul Seibert also serves as Belleville City Council Ward 6 alderman.
Dixie Seibert had been on the County Board since December 1994. In November, Seibert was re-elected to the County Board representing the 10th District. She had served on the county board’s Environmental Committee, Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Public Safety Committee.
In other action
▪ MetroLink security: The County Board is scheduled to vote on a contract renewal with Metro to have sheriff’s deputies provide security on MetroLink trains through June 30 of this year. The proposed contract would be for $1.37 million and matches the wage increases of other St. Clair County Sheriff’s personnel, said Major Tom Knapp.
For the 2017, sheriff’s personnel received a 3 percent wage increase.
Knapp said the rest of the contract is the same.
▪ Queen of Hearts drawings: County Board members are scheduled to vote on a proposal to allow for Queen of Hearts Raffles in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Prizes in the drawings won’t be able to exceed $500,000, and tickets can cost no more than $25, under the proposed ordinance. Also the raffles can last up to 54 weeks.
A recent Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville awarded a prize of nearly $377,500 after the raffle lasted 49 weeks.
▪ Signal Hill Boulevard work: County Board members are scheduled to vote on whether to award a contract to Christ Brothers Asphalt out of Lebanon for a little more than $538,200 to carry out road construction along Signal Hill Boulevard.
The cost of the project came in 46 percent below the engineer’s estimate of more than $992,000, county documents say.
To attend
- What: St. Clair County Board
- When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse at 10 Public Square, Room B-564 in Belleville.
