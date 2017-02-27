Columbia man facing child pornography charge

A 40-year-old Columbia man was arraigned Friday on a federal indictment alleging he knowingly received multiple files of child pornography.
A news release put out by U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce stated Steven Blosser received four images of child pornography beginning on or about Sept. 16, 2015 through Feb. 19, 2016.
Blosser’s trial is scheduled to begin May 1. If he is found guilty, the release stated, he will serve a prison sentence of five to 20 years, be fined up to $250,000 and serve a five-year supervised release.
The release stated the case was brought to Boyce’s office through a nationwide initiative called Project Safe Childhood. Founded in 2006 by the Department of Justice, the initiative works to combat the epidemic of child sexual abuse and exploitation.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
