New members join boards at Memorial Hospitals in Belleville, Shiloh

Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh have added several new members to its board of directors.
Memorial Hospital Belleville has named the following new members to its board:
▪ Geri E. Boyer of Belleville is president of Kaskaskia Engineering Group.
▪ Douglas W. Dothager, M.D. of Belleville is a pulmonary physician with Memorial Medical Group.
▪ Matthew J. Klosterman of Belleville is superintendent of Belleville School District 118.
▪ Claire S. Leopold of Swansea is president of Coldwell Banker Nester Realty.
▪ Beatriz Ramos-Pardo, M.D. of Belleville is an internal medicine physician with Memorial Medical Group.
▪ Otto Roberts of Belleville is vice president of Strebor Specialties, LLC.
▪ Charmaine Y. Savage of East St. Louis is publisher and editor-in-chief of “I Am East St. Louis, The Magazine” and is a retired U.S. Navy Commander.
Edward Hoering of Swansea is chairman of the board; Scott Givens of Belleville services as first vice chair; Robert Graebe of Belleville is second vice chair and Rev. Rob Dyer of Belleville is third vice chair.
Meanwhile, Susan L. Gasser of O’Fallon has been named to the Memorial Hospital East Board of Directors. Gasser is president and CEO of Food Tool Steels, Inc. in St. Louis.
Doug Distler of O’Fallon has been elected to serve as chair of the Memorial Hospital East Board of Directors. Kurt Schroder of Shiloh serves as first vice chair; Dr. Valerie Thaxton of Shiloh is second vice chair and Chris Eckert of Belleville is third vice chair.
Comments