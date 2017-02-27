Woman pleads guilty after stealing $700,000 from retirement community

A 37-year-old Edwardsville woman has pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges in connection with a scheme to defraud a local nonprofit retirement community.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Danielle Clark was director of human resources and accounts payable clerk for Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon when she engaged “in a scheme to defraud from 2011 continuing through May of 2016.”
The release stated she used various Eden Village Care Center business credit cards to purchase more than $700,000 in merchandise.
The woman created false credit card statements to hide her embezzlement while manipulating the accounting books and forging signatures on checks to pay for the unauthorized charges.
As part of her plea deal, the release stated, she admitted to filing a false 2015 federal income tact return and will plead guilty to that charge in the future.
She will be sentenced June 20. The release stated she is facing up to 45 years in prison, up to $750,000 in fines and up to three years supervised release.
