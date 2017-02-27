Crews work 90-acre brush fire in Dupo

Almost 70 firefighters battled a brush fire Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of Davis Street Ferry Road in Dupo.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the fire, in the Prairie DuPont fire district, burned approximately 90 acres.
He said the flames were under control at about 5:30 p.m. and at about 6:30 p.m. they were working to extinguish hotspots.
“Once again our first responders did a great job of taking care of it,” Simmons said. “And the mutual aid with the all these departments working together —I can’t say enough for them.”
No one suffered any injuries, according to Simmons. Likewise, no structures were damaged.
Simmons said that 66 firefighters and 22 pieces of equipment from St. Clair County, Madison and Monroe counties were on scene fighting the blaze.
He added that people from the American Red Cross were there helping to hydrate the crews and Ameren technicians were also there inspecting power lines.
“People need to quit burning. Hopefully the rain comes tonight and helps the situation,” Simmons said.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
