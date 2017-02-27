Man to serve 3 years for two robberies inside southern Illinois Schnuck’s

A 39-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced to serve three years for two bank robberies inside southern Illinois Schnuck’s grocery stores.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Brendon Collier had an accomplice on January 28, 2015, in Edwardsville and Feb. 10, 2015, in Fairview Heights.
In each instance, Collier told the U.S. Bank branch teller inside Schnuck’s he needed to make a withdrawal and then handed over a note telling the person to “give me all the money out your top drawer, tens and up, do it quick and no one gets hurt,” the release stated.
Collier was eventually arrested during a third robbery at a Schnuck’s in St. Peters, MO. He eventually confessed to all three robberies. He claimed he was motivated by his need “to buy heroin, hotel rooms and food.”
He was sentenced on Friday to serve 36 months for the first two robberies — however, those sentences will run concurrently after he is done serving time for a Missouri bank robbery.
Collier has been in custody without bond since July 16, 2015.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
